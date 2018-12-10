Skip to Main Content
Freezing rain warning in effect for Edmonton and surrounding communities

Freezing rain warning in effect for Edmonton and surrounding communities

A freezing rain warning is in effect Monday morning for the Edmonton and areas to the west, north and east.

The freezing rain expected to move eastward throughout the day

CBC News ·
A system of freezing rain will move eastward across the province Monday, Environment Canada said in an advisory. (CBC)

Driving conditions in and around Edmonton are expected to be slick Monday as freezing rain hits the city and numerous communities to the north, west and east.

At 8 a.m. Monday, Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca.   

At 10 a.m., the warning was expanded to include Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake and Slave Lake.

It was expanded further at 10:30 a.m. to include the City of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

The "patchy" freezing rain began in Westlock and Spruce Grove early Monday.

Further warnings may be required as the rain moves eastward, Environment Canada said. 

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Environment Canada has more details on the freezing rain warnings here.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|