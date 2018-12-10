Freezing rain warning in effect for Edmonton and surrounding communities

Driving conditions in and around Edmonton are expected to be slick Monday as freezing rain hits the city and numerous communities to the north, west and east.

At 8 a.m. Monday, Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Westlock, Barrhead and Athabasca.

At 10 a.m., the warning was expanded to include Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake and Slave Lake.

It was expanded further at 10:30 a.m. to include the City of Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

The "patchy" freezing rain began in Westlock and Spruce Grove early Monday.

Further warnings may be required as the rain moves eastward, Environment Canada said.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Environment Canada has more details on the freezing rain warnings here.