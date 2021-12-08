Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton region, parts of northern Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of central Alberta. (Environment Canada)

Drivers in many parts of central Alberta should prepare for a slippery commute on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Tuesday night for the Edmonton region, as well as other communities in central and northern Alberta.

"An area of freezing rain will continue to progress east," says the warning from Environment Canada issued around 11 p.m. "The freezing rain threat will end later tonight for western Alberta and by early morning for areas near Edmonton.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

As of 11:15 p.m. MT, the following communities are included in the freezing rain warning:

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Grande Prairie - Beaverlodge - Valleyview

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg

Slave Lake

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

A special weather statement is also in effect for Edmonton and other regions for "mixed precipitation with a freezing rain risk." That advisory includes areas further south like Calgary and Medicine Hat.