Freezing rain warning issued for communities north of Edmonton
Communities north of Edmonton are being warned to prepare for freezing rain Thursday afternoon and evening.
Band of freezing rain expected to develop late Thursday afternoon, continue into evening
Environment Canada is calling for a band of freezing rain to develop late in the afternoon and into the evening.
The rain is forecasted to start in Slave Lake, 200 kilometres northwest of Edmonton and move to Cold Lake.
The freezing rain is expected to end by Friday morning.
Highways may become ice-covered.
More details on the alert are available through Environment Canada.
Freezing rain warning issued for:
- Lac La Biche County near Plamondon, Hylo, and Avenir
- Lac La Biche County near Heart Lake
- County of Barrhead near Barrhead, Lac la Nonne
- Westlock County near Westlock, Clyde
- M.D. of Lesser Slave River near Smith and Fawcett Lake
- M.D. of Opportunity near Calling and Rock Island Lakes
- Athabasca County near Wandering River