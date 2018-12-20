Freezing rain warning issued for communities north of Edmonton

Communities north of Edmonton are being warned to prepare for freezing rain Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for a band of freezing rain to develop late in the afternoon and into the evening.

The rain is forecasted to start in Slave Lake, 200 kilometres northwest of Edmonton and move to Cold Lake.

The freezing rain is expected to end by Friday morning.

Highways may become ice-covered.

More details on the alert are available through Environment Canada.

