Freezing rain makes Edmonton-area highways dangerously slick

Freezing rain falling in communities across Alberta Thursday morning has made roads and highways in the Edmonton region dangerously slick.

RCMP have issued a road advisory urging drivers to avoid Edmonton-area highways due to "extremely treacherous driving conditions."

In a statement issued shortly before 9 a.m. RCMP said officers were responding to multiple collisions on Highway 16 east of Edmonton in Strathcona County and west of the city in Parkland County.

Police are also on scene at multiple collisions north of Edmonton in Sturgeon County including Highway 44, RCMP said.

If travel is absolutely necessary, drivers should use extreme caution and check 511 regularly for road updates, RCMP said.

Between 6 a.m.and 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 57 collisions were reported to the Edmonton Police Service. The total included two injury collisions, five hit-and-runs and 50 property damage crashes.

Edmonton and other communities stretching from Whitecourt to Lloydminster are under freezing rain warnings.

Environment Canada is urging caution as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Periods of freezing rain are expected to change over to snow later Thursday morning, Environment Canada said.