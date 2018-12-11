Freezing rain leads to busy 24 hours for Edmonton emergency crews

The freezing rain that fell on Edmonton Monday meant a busy 24 hours for emergency crews dealing with people injured in falls on icy sidewalks and streets.

"As of 9:30 a.m. [Tuesday], EMS in Edmonton has responded to 73 calls for falls in the last 24 hours, at least 30 of which are related to icy conditions," Alberta Health Services spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an email.

On a typical winter day, EMS might respond to five such calls, Williamson said.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Edmonton and communities to the east, west and north Monday morning. The freezing rain ended in late afternoon but city residents woke up Tuesday to icy sidewalks and slippery roads.

Land on your bum

The majority of the 30 falls related to icy conditions Monday involved people ranging in age from 30 to 65, said Lisa Smith, an AHS paramedic and assistant public education officer.

People in that age group also sustained the most serious injuries, Smith said Tuesday.

"Leg fractures, wrist fractures, even some head injuries," she said.

The best way to avoid an injury when falling is to try to land on your bum, Smith said.

"A lot of times what people do is reach out their hand," she said. "We are seeing a lot of wrist injuries."

When there are news reports of icy conditions, or freezing rain is forecast, Smith recommends people stay home if they don't need to go outside.

If you have to go outdoors, she said people should shuffle their feet as they walk, taking small steps.

"You just don't run — and don't walk fast, it's just not worth it," Smith said.

She recommends people use ice cleats that can be attached to the bottom of boots to provide traction..

"Falls happen to the best of us," Smith said. "If you fall and can't get up, call 911."