Freezing rain, heavy snow forecast for portions of northern Alberta

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Fort McMurray region, while a freezing rain warning is in effect for the High Level region. (Environment Canada) Northern Alberta residents can expect to see freezing rain Saturday, followed by heavy snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Fort McMurray and Fort MacKay region, where freezing rain is forecast late this afternoon and tonight.

"The freezing rain will occur more in the north while the southern areas will see rain late this afternoon and early this evening," the Environment Canada website says.

Around 10 to 15 centimetres of heavy snow is expected to fall between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the weather warning reads. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Roads and walkways could also become icy in the High Level, Rainbow Lake, Fort Vermilion and Mackenzie Highway region, where a freezing rain warning is in effect. The rain is expected to fall Saturday afternoon and evening.

Between five to 10 centimetres of snowfall is expected, ending early Sunday.