Freezing rain, heavy snow expected across Alberta

Alberta is about to get walloped with another round of wintry weather and Environment Canada is urging drivers to take caution.

Freezing rain hit areas to the east and north of Edmonton Friday morning, while heavy snow is expected to wallop a large part of northern and central Alberta by Friday afternoon.

Freezing rain is forecast for the Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Westlock, Barrhead and Slave Lake areas Friday morning.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be slippery, Environment Canada warned in an advisory.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the areas around Grande Prairie, Hinton, Whitecourt, Edson, Peace River and High Prairie. Heavy snow is expected to begin Friday afternoon and continue through the weekend.

A swath of northern Alberta is expected to be walloped by snow on Friday. (Environment Canada)

"Total snowfall accumulations may reach 30 to 40 centimetres by Sunday morning", said the alert issued at 4:45 a.m. Friday.

Environment Canada is encouraging motorists to postpone non-essential travel on local highways until conditions improve.

A snowfall warning was issued for the Edmonton region Friday morning. Between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected in most areas. Up to 20 centimetres could fall in communities west of Edmonton, including Spruce Grove and Barrhead.

Heavy snow is to begin early Friday evening and continue through Sunday morning.

"Total snowfall amounts of 20 centimetres is expected in western sections near Spruce Grove, Barrhead and High Prairie, and 10 centimetres in eastern sections including Edmonton," the warning said.

The snow will make travel difficult with sudden reductions in visibility in heavy snow.