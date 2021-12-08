Skip to Main Content
Edmonton

Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton region, parts of northern Alberta

Drivers in many parts of central Alberta are contending with a slippery commute this morning as freezing rain leaves local roads and highways slick with black ice. 

Area roads and highways were slick Wednesday

CBC News ·
Freezing rain made roads slick in Edmonton during the morning commute Wednesday. (Wallis Snowdon/CBC)

Freezing rain warnings issued by Environment Canada Tuesday evening remain in effect for the Edmonton region, as well as other communities in central and northern Alberta.

As of Wednesday morning, roads and highways in the Edmonton region were caked with ice. In a post to Twitter around 7 a.m., Alberta 511 cautioned that many highways were covered in ice and snow with poor visibility in many areas. 

The freezing rain is expected to end in the Edmonton region later Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said. The band of freezing rain is moving east, the agency said. 

"An area of freezing rain will continue to progress east," Environment Canada said. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of central Alberta. (Environment Canada)

As of 7 a.m. MT, the following communities are included in the freezing rain warning:

  • City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park
  • Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake
  • Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake
  • Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
  • Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning
  • Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg
  • Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler
  • Slave Lake
  • Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca
  • Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

A special weather statement is also in effect for Edmonton and other regions for "mixed precipitation with a freezing rain risk."

That advisory includes areas further south like Calgary and Medicine Hat. 

