Freezing rain warning issued for Edmonton region, parts of northern Alberta

Drivers in many parts of central Alberta are contending with a slippery commute this morning as freezing rain leaves local roads and highways slick with black ice.

Freezing rain warnings issued by Environment Canada Tuesday evening remain in effect for the Edmonton region, as well as other communities in central and northern Alberta.

As of Wednesday morning, roads and highways in the Edmonton region were caked with ice. In a post to Twitter around 7 a.m., Alberta 511 cautioned that many highways were covered in ice and snow with poor visibility in many areas.

Central and Northern Alberta roads are covered to partly covered ice, snowing, freezing raining with fair to poor visibility in areas. Snowplows are active in all regions. Please give them room to work. (7:04am) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABRoads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABRoads</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/y0btIMEaB5">pic.twitter.com/y0btIMEaB5</a> —@511Alberta

The freezing rain is expected to end in the Edmonton region later Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said. The band of freezing rain is moving east, the agency said.

"An area of freezing rain will continue to progress east," Environment Canada said. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery."

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of central Alberta. (Environment Canada)

As of 7 a.m. MT, the following communities are included in the freezing rain warning:

City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park

Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake

Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake

Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield

Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie - Manning

Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg

Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler

Slave Lake

Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca

Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

A special weather statement is also in effect for Edmonton and other regions for "mixed precipitation with a freezing rain risk."

That advisory includes areas further south like Calgary and Medicine Hat.