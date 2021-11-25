Freezing rain a factor in fatal pileup on QEII south of Edmonton, RCMP say

One person has died in a massive pileup on the Queen Elizabeth II highway south of Edmonton Thursday morning.

Ponoka RCMP were called to the scene at 6:15 a.m. after a tractor trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes near Highway 53 and was struck by a second semi-trailer.

A third tractor trailer, unable to stop, slid into the crash scene, RCMP said in a release.

While one fatality was confirmed, details regarding other injuries or the number total vehicles involved was not available, RCMP said in the release.

The northbound lanes remain closed as of noon with traffic being rerouted at the Highway 53 overpass.

It is expected to remain closed for several hours.

"Freezing rain believed to be a factor in this collision," the release said. "Numerous Alberta Highways have been impacted by the freezing rain."

Edmonton police reported 59 collisions on city streets Thursday with at least four people injured.

The freezing rain led to Edmonton Transit Services pulling all of its buses off the road for 30 minutes during the morning commute.

Edmonton's on-demand transit and DATS were also experiencing delays.