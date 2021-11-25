Freezing rain a factor in fatal crashes south and north of Edmonton, RCMP say

Freezing rain in northern Alberta Thursday morning contributed to three deaths on highways north and south of Edmonton.

One person died in a pileup on the Queen Elizabeth II highway near Ponoka while two people were found dead at a crash scene on Highway 28 in Sturgeon County.

Ponoka RCMP were called to the scene on Highway II at 6:15 a.m. after a tractor trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes near Highway 53 and was struck by a second semi-trailer.

A third tractor trailer, unable to stop, slid into the crash scene, RCMP said in a release.

While one fatality was confirmed, details regarding other injuries or the number total vehicles involved was not available, RCMP said in the release.

The northbound lanes remain closed as of noon with traffic being rerouted at the Highway 53 overpass.

It is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Cpl. Kelly Sikorski said weather played a major role.

"Freezing rain is believed to be the factor in this collision," Sikorski said.

Weather was also a factor in a fatal highway crash in Sturgeon County, said Alberta Health Services.

EMS attended six collisions in the Edmonton region, AHS said, while RCMP said it was dealing with 60 collisions across the province.

In Edmonton, police reported 59 collisions on city streets Thursday with at least four people injured.

The freezing rain led to Edmonton Transit Services pulling all of its buses off the road for 30 minutes during the morning commute.

Edmonton's on-demand transit and DATS were also experiencing delays.

As of noon Thursday, Edmonton EMS had responded to 29 slips or falls, most of which are likely due to the weather conditions, Bland said.

This is about three times the normal volume for an average morning, she noted.