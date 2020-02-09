Deputy PM Freeland to meet with western leaders in Edmonton

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives in Edmonton this week for a meeting with Western Canadian municipal leaders to find solutions for economic uncertainty in their communities.

Freeland will speak with western leaders in a one-day summit on Monday organized by the Western Economic Solutions Taskforce of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). The meeting is an opportunity for local municipal leaders in the west to speak with Freeland, federal ministers and opposition MPs about their priorities in the next federal budget.

The FCM's taskforce unites rural and urban municipal leaders from Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia, and said they're exploring a full range of solutions to fuel recommendations and to share among municipalities across the country.

The summit will meet at the Renaissance Edmonton Airport Hotel. The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is an advocacy group representing more than 2,000 Canadian municipalities across the country.

Just last week, Premier Jason Kenney was also part of a Canadian delegation of premiers who joined Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on a trip to Washington.