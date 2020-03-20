Free transit, parking recommended for City of Edmonton in COVID-19 response

The City of Edmonton is set to offer free public transit and parking in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

City manager Adam Laughlin made the recommendations to city council in an update Friday on how the city is dealing with the pandemic.

Laughlin also suggested city-owned parking lots be free of charge and fees for curbside parking operated through E-Park zones be waived for now.

If council agrees with the recommendations, the new measures would begin Saturday.

Laughlin also suggested the city eliminate penalties for people who can't pay their property taxes by the July 1 deadline. The city is considering extending the payment deadline to Aug. 31.

He said the tax-relief measure will mean the city will be short on cash.

"If they can pay, they'll be helping to keep the city running," he said.

Utility bills should be deferred, Laughlin added. Individual customers would have to let their utility provider know if they can't pay their bills.

The city also set to close city hall as encounters between visitors and security have gone up in the past week, Laughlin said.

