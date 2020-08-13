Free parking to end at Alberta Health Services hospitals

Alberta Health Services is reinstating parking fees at hospitals — for employees on Aug. 31 and for the public on Sept. 1.

The move is part of a return to normal business as Alberta moves through its relaunch, according to a Thursday news release.

Parking fees help control traffic flow and keep facilities accessible, the news release said.

AHS hospitals include the University of Alberta Hospital, the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Rockyview General Hospital, and Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Public rates will not change. Staff and members of the public are encouraged to park in designated areas.

In April, parking fees were suspended to make worksite transitions easier for health-care professionals and reduce the risk of spread from touch screens and buttons at payment machines.

AHS Parking Services has already implemented enhanced cleaning and will regularly clean all payment machines, the release said. Signs encouraging physical distancing will also be placed in parking areas.