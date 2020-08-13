Skip to Main Content
Free parking to end at Alberta Health Services hospitals
AHS employees will have to start paying for parking on Aug. 31, and members of the public will have to pay starting Sept. 1.

Parking fees were suspended at AHS facilities on April 2. (Codie McLachlan/CBC)

Alberta Health Services is reinstating parking fees at hospitals — for employees on Aug. 31 and for the public on Sept. 1.

The move is  part of a return to normal business as Alberta moves through its relaunch, according to a Thursday news release.

Parking fees help control traffic flow and keep facilities accessible, the news release said.

AHS hospitals include the University of Alberta Hospital, the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Rockyview General Hospital, and Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Public rates will not change. Staff and members of the public are encouraged to park in designated areas.

In April, parking fees were suspended to make worksite transitions easier for health-care professionals and reduce the risk of spread from touch screens and buttons at payment machines.

AHS Parking Services has already implemented enhanced cleaning and will regularly clean all payment machines, the release said. Signs encouraging physical distancing will also be placed in parking areas.

Meters and parking offices accept cash and coins but AHS is encouraging the use of its parking app, available for free on iPhone and Android devices.

