Free parking at Century Park LRT comes to an end in March

Transit users will no longer be allowed to park for free at the Century Park LRT station in south Edmonton after March 31.

The city is returning the land currently used for 390 park-and-ride stalls to Procura, the developer that owns it and intends to charge parking fees, said a city news release Thursday.

The transition is the final stage of the lease agreement between the two parties.

The city has been transferring parking stalls back to the developer since 2018.

"The long-term vision for Century Park has always been a transit-oriented urban village," the news release said.

The city is encouraging drivers who don't want to pay for parking to take buses to the LRT station.

Out-of town-commuters are urged to use park-and-ride services offered in Leduc and Beaumont.