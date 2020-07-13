Alberta expands free mask program to include more outlets

Alberta plans to distribute another 20 million non-medical masks in the second wave of a program that will be expanded to include more outlets for people to get their free personal protective equipment.

Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced the expanded program at a news conference on Monday.

In addition to drive-thrus at A&W, McDonald's and Tim Hortons outlets, the program need now hand out masks over the counter in more than 700 restaurants across Alberta, Shandro said.

This time around, the packages will include eight masks, twice as many as packages handed out during the first wave of the program.

Free masks for members of the public will also be distributed to more than 1,000 places of worship, to long-term care and supportive-living facilities, to community groups, and to First Nations and Métis communties.

Masks will also be sent to public transit systems across the province, including in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.

Alberta reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 96 cases on Sunday and 54 on Saturday.

As of Monday there were 676 active cases in the province, with 45 people being treated for the illness in hospital, including 10 in ICU beds.

Kenney said the demographics of the illness have changed, Kenney said, with 55 per cent of current actives cases now among people under the age of 40.

The premier said Alberta is averaging about 7,000 tests per day and has done far more tests per capita than any other province in Canada.

The first 20 million free masks were distributed by the province in mid-June. At the time, Shandro said the masks are one of the best ways to keep Albertans safe as the economy slowly reopened.

The masks are for situations where physical distancing is difficult to maintain, such as on public transit or while shopping, Shandro said.

Instructions for proper care and use of non-medical masks are available at alberta.ca/masks.