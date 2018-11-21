Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today

With more than 50 events at the Grey Cup Festival in downtown Edmonton, deciding what to do might be overwhelming.

CBC Edmonton will be listing all the free activities at the festival everyday until game day.

Whether you're looking for family-friendly games, great music, or wild-and-woolly adventure, we have you covered.

While the festival gets fully underway Thursday, things warm up tonight.

Super fan Scott Weech checks out the festival site ahead of time so he knows where everything is. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Wednesday

Tim Hortons Kick-off Party featuring the Grey Cup, a sneak peek of the activities at the Grey Cup Festival including zip line, bungee jump and tube slide, plus surprise musical guests

WHERE: Jasper Avenue between 96th and 99th streets

WHEN: 6 - 8 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team

WHERE: Jasper Avenue between 96th Street

WHEN: 6 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Bring the Heat bash with opening night headliner Kardinal Offishall and guests Harman B and Notorious YEG