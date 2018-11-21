Skip to Main Content
Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today
With more than 50 events at the Grey Cup Festival in downtown Edmonton, deciding what to do can be overwhelming. So let CBC Edmonton do the heavy lifting for you.

Nola Keeler · CBC News ·
Kardinal Offishal headlines the Bring The Heat bash on Wednesday night. (CBC Music)

CBC Edmonton will be listing all the free activities at the festival everyday until game day.

Whether you're looking for family-friendly games, great music, or wild-and-woolly adventure, we have you covered.

While the festival gets fully underway Thursday, things warm up tonight.

Super fan Scott Weech checks out the festival site ahead of time so he knows where everything is. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Wednesday

Tim Hortons Kick-off Party featuring the Grey Cup, a sneak peek of the activities at the Grey Cup Festival including zip line, bungee jump and tube slide, plus surprise musical guests

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue between 96th and 99th streets
  • WHEN:  6 - 8 p.m.
  • WHO: All ages

Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue between 96th Street
  • WHEN: 6 p.m.
  • WHO: All ages

Bring the Heat bash with opening night headliner Kardinal Offishall and guests Harman B and Notorious YEG

  • WHERE: Shaw Conference Centre Hall D
  • WHEN: 8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
  • WHO: 18 years and older

About the Author

Nola Keeler

Nola Keeler is an award-winning journalist who has worked with CBC in Whitehorse, Yukon and Edmonton since 2000. She has worked as a host, reporter, news reader and producer for CBC. Send story ideas to nola.keeler@cbc.ca.

