Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today

The Grey Cup Festival gathers speed Thursday will a full line-up of events.

Nola Keeler · CBC News ·
Rural Alberta Advantage headlines the entertainment stage Thursday night. (Vanessa Heins)

CBC is running a list of all free activities in the Grey Cup Festival everyday until game day.

Here's what Thursday holds for Grey Cup fans.

River Cree Bungee Jump

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
  • WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • WHO: Anyone brave enough to jump off a six-storey building

Jiffy Lube Tube Slide

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th ​Street
  • WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • WHO: All ages

Epcor Street Ski offers lessons and a downhill run

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
  • WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • WHO: Five and up (ski equipment provided)
Epcor Street Ski as seen under construction Tuesday. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Capital Power Zip Line

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
  • WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • WHO: Daredevils who enjoy soaring through the air to Louise McKinney Park

Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue and 99th Street
    WHEN: 6 p.m.
    WHO: All ages

Brick Family Fun Zone offers family-friendly interactive games and displays in a heated tent, including mini zipline, tube slide, bungee trampolines, digital graffiti wall and climbing wall

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue, east of 99th Street
  • WHEN: 11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
  • WHO: all ages

Syncrude Mini-field organizes football games and drills for groups of all ages

  • WHERE: 99th Street, east of Canada Place
  • WHEN: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (youth football during the day; adults at night)
  • WHO: all ages

Cooper Equipment entertainment stage with Notorious YEG, Paul Woida, Alee, The Royal Foundry, The Watchmen and The Rural Alberta Advantage

  • WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 96th Street
  • WHEN: Noon - 9:15 PM
  • WHO: all ages

Hospitality Rooms

  • WHERE: Check locations on chart below. Note: Some rooms have a cover charge.
  • TIME: Various times
  • WHO: 18 and older

