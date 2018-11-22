Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today
CBC's list of free activities Thursday of the Grey Cup Festival
The Grey Cup Festival gathers speed Thursday will a full line-up of events.
CBC is running a list of all free activities in the Grey Cup Festival everyday until game day.
Here's what Thursday holds for Grey Cup fans.
River Cree Bungee Jump
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Anyone brave enough to jump off a six-storey building
Jiffy Lube Tube Slide
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Epcor Street Ski offers lessons and a downhill run
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Five and up (ski equipment provided)
Capital Power Zip Line
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Daredevils who enjoy soaring through the air to Louise McKinney Park
Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team
WHERE: Jasper Avenue and 99th Street
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHO: All ages
Brick Family Fun Zone offers family-friendly interactive games and displays in a heated tent, including mini zipline, tube slide, bungee trampolines, digital graffiti wall and climbing wall
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, east of 99th Street
- WHEN: 11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: all ages
Syncrude Mini-field organizes football games and drills for groups of all ages
- WHERE: 99th Street, east of Canada Place
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (youth football during the day; adults at night)
- WHO: all ages
Cooper Equipment entertainment stage with Notorious YEG, Paul Woida, Alee, The Royal Foundry, The Watchmen and The Rural Alberta Advantage
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 96th Street
- WHEN: Noon - 9:15 PM
- WHO: all ages
Hospitality Rooms
- WHERE: Check locations on chart below. Note: Some rooms have a cover charge.
- TIME: Various times
- WHO: 18 and older