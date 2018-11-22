Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today

The Grey Cup Festival gathers speed Thursday will a full line-up of events.

CBC is running a list of all free activities in the Grey Cup Festival everyday until game day.

Here's what Thursday holds for Grey Cup fans.

River Cree Bungee Jump

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Anyone brave enough to jump off a six-storey building

Jiffy Lube Tube Slide

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th ​Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Epcor Street Ski offers lessons and a downhill run

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Five and up (ski equipment provided)

Epcor Street Ski as seen under construction Tuesday. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Capital Power Zip Line

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Daredevils who enjoy soaring through the air to Louise McKinney Park

Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team

WHERE: Jasper Avenue and 99th Street

WHEN: 6 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Brick Family Fun Zone offers family-friendly interactive games and displays in a heated tent, including mini zipline, tube slide, bungee trampolines, digital graffiti wall and climbing wall

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, east of 99th Street

WHEN: 11:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: all ages

Syncrude Mini-field organizes football games and drills for groups of all ages

WHERE: 99th Street, east of Canada Place

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (youth football during the day; adults at night)

WHO: all ages

Cooper Equipment entertainment stage with Notorious YEG, Paul Woida, Alee, The Royal Foundry, The Watchmen and The Rural Alberta Advantage

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 96th Street

WHEN: Noon - 9:15 PM

WHO: all ages

Hospitality Rooms