Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today
CBC's list of free activities Saturday of the Grey Cup Festival
It's parade day in Edmonton.
With one more day to Grey Cup, football fans of all ages can cheer on their teams at the Grey Cup Parade on Saturday morning.
It's just one of many free things to do during Grey Cup Festival.
Here's what you can do on Saturday.
CN Grey Cup Parade with Santa
- WHERE: Jasper Ave from 108th Street to 101st Street, left to 103rd Avenue, left again to 103rd Street.
- WHEN: 11:30 a.m.
- WHO: All ages
Calgary Grey Cup Committee Stampede Breakfast: Free pancakes and sausage with music by High Steppin' Daddy
- WHERE: Telus Park (between Union Bank Inn and ATB Place)
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- WHO: all ages
River Cree Bungee Jump
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Anyone brave enough to jump off a six-storey building
Jiffy Lube Tube Slide
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Epcor Street Ski offers lessons and a downhill run
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Five and up (ski equipment provided)
Capital Power Zip Line
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Daredevils who would enjoy soaring through the air to Louise McKinney Park
Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team
WHERE: Jasper Avenue and 99th Street
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHO: All ages
The Brick Family Fun Zone offers family-friendly interactive games and displays in a heated tent, including mini zipline, tube slide, bungee trampolines, digital graffiti wall and climbing wall
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, east of 99th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Syncrude Mini-field organizes football games and drills for groups of all ages
- WHERE: 99th Street, east of Canada Place
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (youth football during the day; adults at night)
- WHO: All ages
Rogers Place Tours
- WHERE: Rogers Place
- WHEN: 2 - 3 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Nissan All-Canadian Titan Exhibition Game: 70 high-school football athletes from across Canada represent their communities in this exhibition game.
- WHERE: Clarke Park
- WHEN: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Cooper Equipment Entertainment Stage with Whale and The Wolf, Kirby Sewell, Andrew Hyatt, The Static Shift, Tebey, Tim Hicks
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 96th Street
- WHEN: Noon to 9:15 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Hospitality Rooms
- WHERE: Check locations on chart below. Note: Some rooms have a cover charge.
- TIME: Various times
- WHO: 18 and older