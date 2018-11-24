Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today

It's parade day in Edmonton.

With one more day to Grey Cup, football fans of all ages can cheer on their teams at the Grey Cup Parade on Saturday morning.

It's just one of many free things to do during Grey Cup Festival.

Here's what you can do on Saturday.

CN Grey Cup Parade with Santa

WHERE: Jasper Ave from 108th Street to 101st Street, left to 103rd Avenue, left again to 103rd Street.

WHEN: 11:30 a.m.

WHO: All ages

Calgary Grey Cup Committee Stampede Breakfast: Free pancakes and sausage with music by High Steppin' Daddy

WHERE: Telus Park (between Union Bank Inn and ATB Place)

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHO: all ages

River Cree Bungee Jump

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Anyone brave enough to jump off a six-storey building

Jiffy Lube Tube Slide

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Epcor Street Ski offers lessons and a downhill run

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Five and up (ski equipment provided)

Capital Power Zip Line

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Daredevils who would enjoy soaring through the air to Louise McKinney Park

Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team

WHERE: Jasper Avenue and 99th Street

WHEN: 6 p.m.

WHO: All ages

The Brick Family Fun Zone offers family-friendly interactive games and displays in a heated tent, including mini zipline, tube slide, bungee trampolines, digital graffiti wall and climbing wall

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, east of 99th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Syncrude Mini-field organizes football games and drills for groups of all ages

WHERE: 99th Street, east of Canada Place

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (youth football during the day; adults at night)

WHO: All ages

Rogers Place Tours

WHERE: Rogers Place

WHEN: 2 - 3 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Nissan All-Canadian Titan Exhibition Game: 70 high-school football athletes from across Canada represent their communities in this exhibition game.

WHERE: Clarke Park

WHEN: 5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Cooper Equipment Entertainment Stage with Whale and The Wolf, Kirby Sewell, Andrew Hyatt, The Static Shift, Tebey, Tim Hicks

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 96th Street

WHEN: Noon to 9:15 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Hospitality Rooms