Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today

Grey Cup weekend is here!

Even if you don't have a ticket to the game, there's lots of ways to take part in the Grey Cup Festival.

CBC is running a list of all free activities in the festival everyday until game day.

Here's what Friday holds for Grey Cup fans.

Fan state of the League with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie

WHERE: The Westin

WHEN: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

WHO: All ages

Calgary Grey Cup Committee Stampede Breakfast: Free pancakes and sausage with music by High Steppin' Daddy

WHERE: Telus Park (between Union Bank Inn and ATB Place)

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Their team's in the Grey Cup and they're flipping pancakes to celebrate. (Grey Cup Festival)

River Cree Bungee Jump

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Anyone brave enough to jump off a six-storey building

Jiffy Lube Tube Slide

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th ​Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team

WHERE: Jasper Avenue and 99th Street

WHEN: 6 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Epcor Street Ski offers lessons and a downhill run

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Five and up (ski equipment provided)

Capital Power Zip Line

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

WHO: Daredevils who would enjoy soaring through the air to Louise McKinney Park

The Brick Family Fun Zone offers family-friendly interactive games and displays in a heated tent, including mini zipline, tube slide, bungee trampolines, digital graffiti wall and climbing wall

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, east of 99st Street

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Syncrude Mini-field organizes football games and drills for groups of all ages

WHERE: 99th Street, east of Canada Place

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (youth football during the day; adults at night)

WHO: All ages

WHAT: Cooper Equipment Entertainment Stage with Notorious YEG, Jay Sparrow, Marie-Josée Ouimet, Maestro Fresh Wes, Toque, Classic Roots, The Strumbellas

WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 96th Street

WHEN: Noon - 9:15 p.m.

WHO: All ages

Hospitality Rooms