Free Fun: What you need to know about the Grey Cup Festival today
CBC's list of free activities Friday at the Grey Cup Festival
Grey Cup weekend is here!
Even if you don't have a ticket to the game, there's lots of ways to take part in the Grey Cup Festival.
CBC is running a list of all free activities in the festival everyday until game day.
Here's what Friday holds for Grey Cup fans.
Fan state of the League with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie
- WHERE: The Westin
- WHEN: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
- WHO: All ages
Calgary Grey Cup Committee Stampede Breakfast: Free pancakes and sausage with music by High Steppin' Daddy
- WHERE: Telus Park (between Union Bank Inn and ATB Place)
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
River Cree Bungee Jump
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Anyone brave enough to jump off a six-storey building
Jiffy Lube Tube Slide
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Get your game face on: Make-up artists paint your face in the colours of your team
WHERE: Jasper Avenue and 99th Street
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHO: All ages
Epcor Street Ski offers lessons and a downhill run
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Five and up (ski equipment provided)
Capital Power Zip Line
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 97th Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: Daredevils who would enjoy soaring through the air to Louise McKinney Park
The Brick Family Fun Zone offers family-friendly interactive games and displays in a heated tent, including mini zipline, tube slide, bungee trampolines, digital graffiti wall and climbing wall
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, east of 99st Street
- WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Syncrude Mini-field organizes football games and drills for groups of all ages
WHERE: 99th Street, east of Canada Place
WHEN: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (youth football during the day; adults at night)
WHO: All ages
WHAT: Cooper Equipment Entertainment Stage with Notorious YEG, Jay Sparrow, Marie-Josée Ouimet, Maestro Fresh Wes, Toque, Classic Roots, The Strumbellas
- WHERE: Jasper Avenue, west of 96th Street
- WHEN: Noon - 9:15 p.m.
- WHO: All ages
Hospitality Rooms
- WHERE: Check locations on chart below. Note: Some rooms have a cover charge.
- TIME: Various times
- WHO: 18 and older