Eat french fries the size of your forearm at K-Days this year

If you want to try french fries as long as your forearm with chocolate drizzled on them, look no further than K-Days.

Golden Bunch Foods launched Freakk Fries, which serves fries up to 30 centimetres long with six different types of toppings. Sumit Panchal, co-owner of the Edmonton-based company, claims they're the longest fries in North America.

Hungry for a french fry about as long as your forearm? Head down to K-Days to try Freakk Fries. (Sam Martin/CBC)

The fries aren't made from giant potatoes, either — they're mashed and reshaped before being deep fried.

"I wanted to do something new with the traditional recipes," Panchal said.

His goal is to make sure the fries are crispy always — whether fresh out of the deep fryer or 10 minutes after they are served.

Five of the six available toppings available seem relatively standard: spicy chipotle mayo, butter chicken sauce, ranch and simulated bacon, garlic parmesan, and sour cream and cheese.

Co-owner Sumit Panchal says he's happy to serve his fellow Edmontonians and thinks his fairground offering will be successful. (Sam Martin/CBC)

But the sixth flavour, chocolate sauce, is a bit more unique. Panchal said he was inspired by McDonald's in Japan which has a similar product.

"If McDonald's is trying it, why not us?" Panchal said, adding it has been successful with kids.

The fries may be freakishly long, but Panchal said he's happy to serve his fellow Edmontonians.

"I trust my recipe," he said. "I'm sure that we'll do good."