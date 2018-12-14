Services for francophone newcomers in limbo as groups compete for funding

Alphonse Ahola recalls feeling apprehensive as he and his family made the four-day bus journey across Canada's wintry landscape after arriving from Cameroon.

But his doubts melted away when they landed in Edmonton and went straight to the centre for francophone newcomers, the Centre d'accueil et d'établissement du nord de l'Alberta (CAE).

That was five years ago.

"Centre d'accueil was the best thing that could happen to me," said Ahola. "I felt like, 'Yeah I can survive here.' It was like, 'I'm home.' "

In October, Immigration Canada pulled the centre's funding after an allegation of sexual misconduct surfaced against the former director. Leading up to 2016, the centre's federal funding averaged over $1 million a year.

Staff at the centre are now being laid off at the request of federal government, said Luc Amoussou, human resources manager at CAE.

All employees will lose their jobs by the end of March, and Amoussou worries about the impact on their mortgages and families.

He said the board has resigned and the organization has changed its name and vision. He argues the centre's 15 years of expertise and experience would still best serve francophone Edmontonians.

But three other groups — Francophonie Albertaine Plurielle (FRAP), Accès Emploi and The Africa Centre — are competing for the federal funds.

Organizations run by Luc Amoussou, top left, Alphone Ahola, top right, Samy Mukadi, bottom right, and Nathalie Beauregard bottom left, hope their respective organizations will be funded offer services for francophone newcomers. (Radio-Canada)

Ahola, now president of FRAP, said his group has earned the trust of the federal government through previous work together and would hire staff laid off at CAE.

Nathalie Beauregard, director general of Accès Emploi, said her group should be considered for funding as its strength is providing employment services to immigrants.

"Employment and settlement of newcomers go hand in hand," she said.

However, critics complain the agency is a private entity and not accountable to the general public.

Samy Mukadi, co-founder of The Africa Centre, said support for vulnerable immigrants requires hands-on experience.

The Africa Centre offers employment services, daycare and youth programming, but only some services in French.

"If we obtain this funding, we will create a whole new French branch," he said. "That's what we call Africa Center 2.0."

Provincial funding, which accounts for only a small portion of the CAE's financing, is in place until the end of the year. Alberta Labour said it will announce on Dec. 21 which organization it will fund to offer the services.

The province said it is working with francophone communities to avoid a disruption in service.