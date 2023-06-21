Fourth person dies following Tesla rollover in south Edmonton

A fourth person has died after a speeding 2023 Tesla with six people inside rolled off the road in southeast Edmonton earlier this month.

The 29-year-old man is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle that lost control and rolled several times near the intersection of Ellerslie Road and 17th Street S.W. around 1 a.m. on June 11, police said Wednesday.

He died from his injuries "after several days in hospital," the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release.

Police provided new details on the crash victims Wednesday:

A 36-year-old woman and two men, ages 38 and 41, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man remains in hospital in critical but stable condition.

A 25-year-old woman remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

On the day of the crash, police said the Tesla had been travelling "at a high rate of speed when the vehicle lost control" and went off the road, rolling several times.

Investigators believe speed was "a significant factor" in the crash, police said at the time.

The investigation continues.