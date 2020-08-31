Four-vehicle collision near Capilano Mall sends three to hospital

Edmonton police say three people were injured when a driver in a stolen BMW sedan sped through a red light in southeast Edmonton on Sunday evening.

The four-vehicle collision blocked traffic at an intersection near the Capilano Mall for several hours.

Police say just before 8 p.m. the black, 4-door sedan was seen speeding north on 50th St. before 101 Avenue.

The sedan failed to stop at the red light at 101st Ave, hitting three other vehicles.

Three people were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, police said in a news release.

Police say the BMW was found on scene and determined to be stolen. The EPS Major Collision unit was investigating.