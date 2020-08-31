Four-vehicle collision blocks intersection in Capilano

A four-vehicle collision has caused a temporary block on the intersection of 50th Street and 101st Avenue in southeast Edmonton on Sunday evening.

Traffic in all directions have been blocked by Edmonton Police. There are five ambulances and seven police cars on site. CBC was informed that the Major Collisions Unit is on the way.

A witness told CBC that a vehicle was speeding going north on 50th Street, crossed 101st Avenue and hit a person resulting in the collision.

They said three people got out of the vehicle and ran. Three different people were taken to the hospital.

EPS said the matter is under investigation and could not provide comment.