4 candidates now officially running for UCP leadership

There are now four candidates that have officially put their names into the mix vying to be Alberta's next premier.

The updated list includes a former cabinet minister, two former leaders of the Wildrose Party and an independent MLA.

Travis Toews was the first to formally announce his candidacy. The province's finance minister resigned from cabinet to launch his campaign. Also in the running are Danielle Smith and Brian Jean, two former leaders of the Wildrose Party. Both had previously announced their intention to run but have now officially registered.

On Wednesday, Independent MLA for Central Peace-Notley Todd Loewen is the latest to announce his candidacy.

Loewen was expelled from the United Conservative Party caucus in May 2021, over allegations he and MLA Drew Barnes divided the party and undermined government leadership.

Loewen said too many politicians are "all talk and no action"

"I think there's an opportunity to have politicians that act and do what they say they're going to do," he said.

Loewen said he wants to change the UCP's leadership style to foster a more "collaborative style."

"We've seen MLAs ignored in the past," he explained.

"MLAs are there to represent their constituents. They're elected to do that. We need to ... have collaboration and have all the people that are at the table listened to, and make decisions that are best for all Albertans."

Several other candidates are considering a run to replace Premier Jason Kenney who announced his resignation last month after earning 51.4 per cent in a party leadership review. Kenney plans to stay on as Premier until a new UCP leader is chosen.

The UCP has not announced the rules or fees for the upcoming leadership race. The party has selected 12 people to serve on a committee to establish the rules for choosing a new leader.