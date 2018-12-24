2 women, 2 boys killed in northern Alberta highway crash

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a highway crash that killed two women and two young boys Sunday night near Lac La Biche, Alta.

A truck with three passengers heading north on Highway 858 collided with a southbound SUV at around 7 p.m., about five kilometres north of Plamondon, Lac La Biche RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The SUV was carrying a family of five from Edmonton, Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said.

Three passengers inside the SUV — a 34-year-old woman and two boys, ages four and nine — were pronounced dead on scene.

The 33-year-old male driver and a child passenger suffered serious, life-threatening injuries. They were transported to hospital and then airlifted by STARS air ambulance to Edmonton.

A 23-year-old woman from Plamondon who was a passenger in the northbound truck was pronounced dead on scene, said RCMP.

The truck's 21-year-old male driver, from Edmonton, and a 20-year-old male passenger, from Plamondon, suffered serious life-threatening injuries. They were transported to hospital before being airlifted to Edmonton by STARS.

"Our thoughts are with all the families of the deceased during this difficult time," RCMP said in the news release.

Traffic on the highway was rerouted Sunday evening but has been reopened.

A RCMP collision analyst were on scene until approximately 6 a.m. Monday.

Plamondon is about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.