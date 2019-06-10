Four charged in January killing of man near Cold Lake, Alta.

Four men have been charged in the January death of a man on the Cold Lake First Nations reserve in northern Alberta.

Around 9 a.m. on Jan. 29, Cold Lake RCMP responded to reports of gunfire in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nations.

Police found the body of 49-year-old Darren Reid inside a home. Reid lived on the reserve.

In a news release Monday, police said the RCMP Major Crimes Unit arrested four suspects between June 3 and June 6.

The four, who range in age from 23 to 40, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Two of the men charged are from Cold Lake First Nations. Another is from the city of Cold Lake and the fourth man is of no fixed address, police said.

Their next court appearances will be in Cold Lake provincial court on Wednesday.

Cold Lake First Nations is about 300 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.