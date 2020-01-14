Foul play now suspected in death of Edmonton woman who went missing last summer

Foul play is suspected in death of an Edmonton woman who was reported missing last summer, police said Monday.

Patricia Wendy Pangracs, 32, was reported missing on July 8th, but was last heard from on June 8th.

Police and volunteers searched a rural area of Strathcona County in August, but her remains weren't found until later in the fall, police said.

A news release sent on Monday said that information and evidence gathered by homicide investigators suggests that "foul play was involved in Pangracs's death."

For investigative purposes, police are not releasing her cause of death.

Edmonton police released this photo of a white 2011 Cadillac CTS with damage to the front bumper on the passenger side. (Edmonton Police Service)

Pangracs is believed to have been in the Bruderheim and Beaumont areas sometime between the evening of Friday, June 7th and Saturday, June 8th. Bruderheim is 55 kilometres northeast of Edmonton; Beaumont is 35 kilometres south.

Investigators believe she was travelling in a white 2001 Cadillac CTS, which had a damaged front bumper on the passenger side.

In August, police told reporters they had been in touch with the victim's parents. She had no family connections in the Edmonton area, which is why her disappearance was not immediately reported.

Police are looking to speak with anyone with information on Pangracs's disappearance.

