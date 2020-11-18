Struggles and triumphs: Young authors create book about growing up in government care

Shaylene Grundberg was 13 when she advocated for herself to go into foster care.

She said her parents were abusive and that her mother had problems with addiction. She was kicked out of the house by her mother for not taking care of her step-sibling.

As a teen, Grundberg was homeless in Edmonton and found herself in abusive relationships — separated from some of her siblings.

Grundberg's story, along with the stories of other children formerly in care, are being published in a new book called Youth in Care Chronicles. The e-book is available Tuesday, with the paperback copy being published on Thursday.

"I'm writing in hopes of creating some sort of a change," Grundberg said in an interview. "Everything that people go through within the system, it's a lot and it's a lot to deal with."

She said she'd like to see the book be used by social workers.

"I'd like it to kind of pull on their heartstrings a little bit just by telling a true story ... so that they realize that people in care aren't just objects. They're not just numbers or just things that were thrown away that are no good, that we're human beings and we have feelings as well."

Penny Frazier, lead editor and project manager of the book, said the project is important because not much is known about the true experiences of children in care.

"I think the average person would be very shocked to know what the stats are for kids growing up in care," she said.

"So it's not only for the average person to read, it's also a real teaching guide for, say, people who are going into social work or going into youth care."

Frazier has been working with youth in care for decades. She said youth in care are at risk for so many things.

"Youth in care are 200 times more likely to become homeless. They're five times more likely to die before the age of 30. They're 60 times more likely to be trafficked into the sex trade," she said. "It's quite shocking."

For her part, Grundberg said finally having her story out there feels "amazing."

"I feel it's the beginning of an era of change," she said.

Not only will this hopefully help change systems, but Grundberg said she hopes that kids still in care feel less alone by reading the book.