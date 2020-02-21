RCMP investigating death of man near Fort Vermilion

The RCMP major crimes unit is investigating after a man was found dead at Little Red River Cree Nation, north of Fort Vermilion, Alta.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 9 a.m. Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release Friday. A man was found dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton.

The major crimes unit and Fox Lake RCMP continue to investigate.

Police said they don't believe the incident was random. There is no public safety concern, police said.

The Little Red River Cree Nation is made up of three Woodland Cree communities — Fox Lake, John D'Or Prairie and Garden River, also known as Garden Creek.

Fort Vermilion is 660 kilometres north of Edmonton.