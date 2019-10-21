Murder charge laid in death of Fort Vermilion man
Victim's body found outside a home following 911 call
A murder charge has been laid in the death of a 57-year-old Fort Vermilion man found dead last week.
Barry Lizotte's body was found around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 outside a home in the northern Alberta hamlet.
Police had responded to a 911 call in the area and found Lizotte's body and a suspect at the scene.
The accused — a 29-year-old from John D'Or Prairie, Alta., — has been charged with first-degree murder, RCMP said.
The accused remains in custody and is due in Fort Vermllion provincial court on Nov. 5.
Fort Vermilion is 660 kilometres north of Edmonton.