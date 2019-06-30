Skip to Main Content
Fort Saskatchewan RCMP search for indecent exposure suspect
Police were called to a Fort Saskatchewan school where it was reported a man exposed himself to a boy and girl.

RCMP are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two children in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday. (RCMP)

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after an unidentified man allegedly exposed himself to two children on Saturday.

At about 2 p.m., police were called to the James Mowat Elementary School park in Fort Saskatchewan, about 35 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, where it was reported a man between 50 and 60 years old exposed himself to a boy and girl.

The suspect has long white hair and a long white beard, police said. He was wearing sunglasses, a black ball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts with white trim and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.

