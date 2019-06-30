Fort Saskatchewan RCMP search for indecent exposure suspect

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after an unidentified man allegedly exposed himself to two children on Saturday.

At about 2 p.m., police were called to the James Mowat Elementary School park in Fort Saskatchewan, about 35 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, where it was reported a man between 50 and 60 years old exposed himself to a boy and girl.

The suspect has long white hair and a long white beard, police said. He was wearing sunglasses, a black ball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts with white trim and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.ab.ca.