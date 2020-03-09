Two drunk drivers arrested in same car after string of hit and runs in Fort Saskatchewan

Two suspected drunk drivers were arrested in the same car on Saturday after they hit five different vehicles, including three parked cars outside a Boston Pizza restaurant in Fort Saskatchewan.

A woman was trying to back out of her parking stall at about 5:30 p.m. when she hit three parked vehicles, RCMP said Monday in a news release.

The driver then switched seats with the man beside her, and he drove off and hit another vehicle at a nearby four-way stop.

The vehicle the two were in later caused a head-on collision with a semi truck, police said.

The woman and man were transported to the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP detachment where they each provided two breath samples.

Both were found to be three times over the legal limit of .08.

A 25-year-old woman from Fort Saskatchewan faces seven charges, including:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to remain at the scene of the accident

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

A 23-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan faces six charges, including:

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Fail to remain at the scene of an accident

Both drivers were released from custody and are set to appear in court on May 7 in Fort Saskatchewan.