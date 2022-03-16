Fort Saskatchewan mother testifies against ex-partner about death of their baby

A Fort Saskatchewan mother testified Wednesday against her former partner — the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of their baby.

The 33-year-old man is also accused of assaulting his daughter who was five years old at the time.

The court has imposed a publication ban on the identities of the children, so the father cannot be named. The mother has a different last name.

When she left her townhouse on a Saturday afternoon in November 2019 to work a dinner shift at a restaurant, her children were "perfect," Ashton Bishop told the jury.

Her daughter was clinging to her leg, begging her not to leave, Bishop said. Her partner was snuggling with their one-year-old baby boy on the living room couch.

Three hours later, her husband called her in a panic, she said. He was hysterical.

"He told me to come home right away," Bishop said. "He said he just woke up and [our son] was bleeding out of his mouth and he was dying."

By the time she got home, she took one look at her son and was afraid he was already dead.

Doctors cut off the onesie worn by the infant in a frantic attempt to save the baby's life. (RCMP/Court exhibit)

"Nothing could have prepared me for when I got home," Bishop said, wiping away tears.

She said she frantically began giving her baby CPR.

"I tried, but I'm pretty sure he was already gone," she said.

A paramedic arrived and quickly reported Code Blue, then scooped up the baby and ran with him out to the waiting ambulance.

On Tuesday, the paramedic told the jury that most of the baby's head was purple and there was "considerable swelling" to one eye. He couldn't see any signs of breathing and testified there was no pulse.

The baby was pronounced dead by the attending physician soon after arriving at the hospital.

When Bishop spoke to an RCMP investigator at the hospital, she said, "I never thought he would hurt his kids. He was more likely to hurt me."

'I told him I couldn't do it anymore'

Bishop testified there was a lot of tension in their home, mainly over money.

"He had trouble keeping a job for many years," Bishop said. "He either had trouble getting along with people at work, or not liking the work, or the way he was getting paid, or the people in general."

To compensate, Bishop said she was working at the restaurant about 55 hours a week in the months leading up to her son's death.

The couple had an argument the night before when Bishop said she discovered her partner had taken out $200 on her debit card for small purchases including cigarettes.

"I needed him to quit smoking because I couldn't pay for his cigarettes anymore or anything else," she testified. "I told him I couldn't do it anymore. I was trying to get ahead in my life."

She said her husband threw a plate at her that missed her head, but hit the wall. After she cleaned up the mess, Bishop said she gave him her debit card so he could buy cigarettes before she left for work.

In his opening statement, defence lawyer Rory Ziv told the jury his client admits to killing his son, but said it happened while he was in an automaton-like sleep state.

The accused saw more than two dozen doctors over 28 times for debilitating back pain and sleep-related problems and that he was self-medicating with opioids.

Bishop acknowledged her partner had back problems on and off for years, but she attributed the back pain to drug withdrawal.

Before she finished testifying, Bishop blurted, "My mom always thought it would end in murder suicide."

Court of Queen's Bench Justice John Henderson asked the jury to ignore Bishop's final statement.