Fort Saskatchewan condo residents waiting for answers a month after evacuation

A month after being evacuated, residents of an apartment complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., say they're still waiting for the condo board to tell them when they can return home or get their belongings.

On Aug. 2, residents from the 44-suite Riverview Estates complex, located at 9930 100th Avenue, were evacuated after city officials determined the building was structurally unsafe.

Don Foster said 95 per cent of his belongings are still in his apartment and he doesn't know when he can come back to get them.

"We're seriously considering moving back east, but right now we can't do that because we've been uprooted and it's pretty clear that we're not going to get back into the [apartment] location," said Foster, who shares the apartment with his wife and his brother.

"It's terrible, it feels like we're like stuck on a planet and then don't know where we're going," he said.

Foster said he was told the condo board is waiting for approval from the city. The board has requested a date where residents can re-enter the building to grab their belongings, but there's still no indication of when that might be.

In an email response to CBC News, board member Rose LaRochelle said the board "understands their frustration of the situation of being displaced from their homes."

"Unfortunately in a situation as large as this, sometimes answers take time," she said.

"We are most certainly trying to keep the avenue of communication very open and transparent with all residents that have been evacuated," said LaRochelle.

Finding temporary housing

Foster said he lived in a motel for two weeks after the evacuation.

"I was searching for places in the area but most places wanted a lease or they weren't furnished or they just weren't suitable, or are out of our price range," said Foster.

Foster said he eventually found a place in Bruderheim that allows him to rent on a monthly basis.

"I mean we had the most beautiful location close to all of our doctors and everything," he said. "Now we're half an hour away and it's not even close to the arrangements that we had."

Frank Garritsen, who owns a rental suite in the building, said he also hasn't received much information from the board since a meeting on Aug. 11.

"I'm carrying the financial burden of the building, of my suite's rates, the mortgage and the condo fees without it generating income. But you know there are people in worse shape than me, that was their home," he said.

Getting the 'building sound' again

At the Aug. 11 meeting, residents learned the condo building was not constructed according to its original blueprint. Garritsen said lawyers representing the condo board told residents they are concentrating on restoration efforts.

"The lawyers said right now the main objective is just to get that building sound so people can move back in, which personally, I think should be the main objective," he said.

Willis Law did not respond to CBC's request for comment.

Jacobsen Hage Engineering, the firm that worked on the condo, had its permit revoked by the provincial engineering regulator in late 2004, one year after the condo was built. The professional engineer on record was Sven Hage, who gave up his license to practice in February 2005, the Association of Professional Engineers and Geosciences of Alberta said earlier this month.

The status of the building is still under investigation, according to the City of Fort Saskatchewan. The city declined to comment further on the case or provide details about how condominiums are regulated in the city.

The condo board has hired a group of engineers to assess the building. LaRochelle said the board has been updating residents nearly daily on a web platform.

She said a meeting has also been scheduled for all residents on Sept. 10.