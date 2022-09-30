Man, 22, dead after being struck by a vehicle on Fort Road

A 22-year-old man died Thursday after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Edmonton.

Around 9:13 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of an injured pedestrian in the southbound lanes of Fort Road near 134A Avenue, Edmonton police said in a news release.

The man died at the scene.

The 35-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a Cadillac CTS that reportedly struck the pedestrian remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Investigators have since learned the pedestrian was walking west across Fort Road when he was struck, and was not in a marked crosswalk, police said.

Driver alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact police.

A portion of Fort Road southbound had been closed temporarily following the collision but all lanes of traffic have since been re-opened.