Senior hit by SUV in northeast Edmonton dies in hospital

A 78-year-old man who was hit by an SUV in northeast Edmonton early Saturday morning has died in hospital.

The man was crossing Fort Road just south of 129th Avenue at about 12:35 a.m. when he was hit by a 2014 White Mazda CX-5 driven by a 24-year-old woman.

Police said the driver of the vehicle briefly left the scene after the collision, but no charges have been laid.

The man was rushed to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries, but he died three days later.

The roadway where the collision occurred is under construction. Police said the man was not crossing "at a legal crosswalk."