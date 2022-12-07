Students sending out thousands of gifts through Fort McMurray's Santas Anonymous campaign

Volunteers are wrapping presents and packing up hampers in Fort McMurray, getting ready to send thousands of gifts for the annual Santas Anonymous campaign.

For more than three decades, the Santas Anonymous team has been helping families over the holiday season. The program will send out about 550 hampers this year, which will affect about 1,500 people.

The program helps provide families with children an opportunity to celebrate Christmas who might not be able to afford to on their own.

The families getting hampers also receive a $125 gift card to a grocery store for Christmas dinner. The hampers are sent out to people in Fort McMurray, and surrounding communities like Fort Chipewyan, Fort McKay and Janvier.

The project leans on a group of students who are dedicated to working the program year-round.

Avery Fraser, assistant head leader, said she likes to imagine the kids reacting when they open the gifts she packed for them.

"Hopefully that's what they wanted, and then when I'm packing the hampers I think, 'Oh, I would have wanted this when I was this age,'" Fraser said.

Avery Fraser says she likes to think about the child's reaction when they open the Christmas gifts she picked out for them. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

The program is run out of Father Patrick Mercredi Community High School, but principal Lisa Miller says Santas Anonymous is a community event.

"The entire community of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo are responsible for giving us what we need to serve these families," Miller said. "It is a whole community coming together."

Miller said the school tries to bring in roughly $250,000 a year for the program, which comes through fundraisers and donations.

Miller said watching the students pull off this feat of kindness every year is nothing short of "miraculous."

When Nina Berhe's family moved to Fort McMurray from Ethiopia, someone signed her and her brother up for the program.

"I was really surprised," Berhe said. She said it was a very different experience than what she was used to, and she was grateful that the community supported her and her family.

The gesture reminded her of Ethiopia, because it's a supportive community.

"It kind of made me less homesick, because I knew that this community also supported me," Berhe said.

She's now a head leader with Santas Anonymous, because she wanted to give others the feeling she did when receiving those gifts.

Nine Berhe joined Santas Anonymous after she received gifts from the program when she moved to Fort McMurray. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"I want to surprise a kid when they get [a] Christmas hamper. I want to be the one to pack it with all of my other teammates," Berhe said.

Ellie Walsh, head leader, said she likes being able to give back, especially after her experience during the 2016 wildfire.

She said during that time so many people reached out to help her and her family, and she wants to return the favour.

"It makes like a big difference just knowing… there is that help out there," Walsh said.

Nick Cranswick, head leader, has been part of Santas Anonymous for six years.

He said through the process he's learned that "everybody's willing to help."

Cranswick will be graduating this year, but said he plans on becoming a teacher and going back to Father Mercredi to help run Santas Anonymous.

The students gather thousands of gifts to send out to families during the holidays. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

"A lot of people don't have the excess funds to have hundreds of toys and big Christmas dinners," Cranswick said. "Sometimes they just need that little bit of assistance just to make their days a little bit better."

The last of the hampers will be delivered on Dec. 16.