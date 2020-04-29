Alberta grants COVID rule exemptions in fight against Fort McMurray flood

Residents in Fort McMurray dealing with a dual crisis — the pandemic and a flood that has forced nearly 13,000 people from their homes — will be exempt from some provincial health directives intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Volunteers and workers involved in sandbagging, pumping and other flood prevention work will be allowed to gather outside in groups of 15 people or more and will not be required to keep a minimum distance of two metres apart.

Only residents of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo involved in the flood mitigation effort are being granted the exemptions, Premier Jason Kenney wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday night.

The exemption order, granted Tuesday by Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, states all other public health orders are still in effect and recommends those working under the exemption wear appropriate personal protective equipment when possible.

Kenney said masks would be shipped to the northern Alberta city. He said the exemptions were implemented after some people expressed concern about physical distancing during the flood.

I know some have expressed concern about distancing and #COVID19AB gathering rules during #ymmflood. Pleased to say @CMOH_Alberta has exempted @RMWoodBuffalo residents from these orders & we're also shipping masks your way! Thanks to all the helpers - you are truly #ymmstrong. —@jkenney

He shared a video showing a group of volunteers, working side by side to build a berm of sandbags around the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre, the only building in downtown Fort McMurray has been spared from evacuation orders.

Spring thaw

On March 20, the municipality declared a local state of emergency to deal with the pandemic. Within a few weeks, an oilsands work camp north of the city was contending with a coronavirus outbreak.

Then on Sunday, the flooding began.

Every spring, residents anxiously watch the spring thaw in the five local rivers, which are prone to ice jams. This time, the ice jam — which initially stretched about 25 kilometres long — formed in the Athabasca River, effectively damming the Clearwater River which runs east of downtown.

In a matter of hours, the ice raised water levels along the Athabasca and Clearwater by between 4.5 and 6 metres and the water began overflowing its banks, turning streets into rivers.

Thousands of people were forced from their homes as local rivers overwhelmed their banks, flooding the downtown core. (Byron Bourget)

As of Wednesday morning, almost every street in the lower townsite remains under mandatory evacuation and access to downtown is cut off. Residents who leave are not being allowed to return.

A voluntary evacuation notice for residents of Grayling Terrace was rescinded Tuesday night.

More than 6,000 people have registered at two drive-thru evacuation centres and the municipality said that number is expected to grow. Officials said evacuees are being put up in hotels and work camps where they can have their own space.

'The water was coming'

Joseph Gardiner was woken up at 4 a.m. Monday by RCMP officers telling residents they had 20 minutes to evacuate from the downtown apartment building where he lives on the third floor.

Gardiner is staying with his brother uptown, away from the flood waters.

Like many in Fort McMurray, he is accustomed to life in a crisis. He worked as a first responder during the wildfire, servicing fire trucks and other emergency vehicles at a garage downtown.

The pandemic has added another layer of anxiety for evacuees, he said.

"It's really strange because you have the masks, the evacuation and then you got all these people getting together in a parking lot to register," Gardiner said as he waited in line at the grocery store.

"They did it really smart and kept us cars and everything, it's more so the lineups in the grocery stores now that get chaotic and social distancing doesn't happen too much," he said.

"I'm on the third floor so hopefully I will be OK. It's just a matter of when we will be allowed to return."

'Not in the home stretch'

Water levels on the Clearwater, Athabasca and Hangingstone rivers continue to fluctuate.

Colleen Walford, a river forecaster with Alberta Environment, said a monitoring flight just before noon Tuesday determined that the ice jam had shortened by about one kilometre and was melting.

"We have nice sunny conditions up in Fort McMurray today. We hope that continues tomorrow and it will continue to deteriorate the ice jam."

But officials with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said it remains a critical situation.

"We are not in the home stretch yet," Scott Davis, director of emergency management, told reporters.

Data shows the Clearwater River was still rising and the Athabasca River had only dropped by about four centimetres.

On Tuesday, the municipality urged patience. Emergency workers will continue to survey the damage by ground, air and boat, in the coming days.

"Understandably, many businesses and home owners are keen to understand the damage from flooding," municipal officials wrote in a community update. "However, it is important to understand that re-entry isn't possible until it is safe to be in these areas."

On Tuesday, Mayor Don Scott and some councillors surveyed the damage to the downtown core.

"This evening we had the opportunity to thank first responders in person and recognize their hard work on site," Scott said in a news release.

"It is difficult to see the damage that has been done to our community during these trying times. Together we will get through this historic flooding event as a strong and resilient community like we have done before."