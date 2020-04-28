Thousands forced from their homes as massive ice jam floods Fort McMurray's downtown

With the exception of emergency crews who travelled the streets by boat, Fort McMurray's downtown remained deserted Tuesday morning as rivers jammed with ice continued to overflow their banks.

About 12,000 residents have been forced to leave their homes since flooding began on Sunday, according to the premier's office, as a result of the spring ice breakup began on the Athabasca and Clearwater rivers.

Officials had been monitoring an ice jam about 10 kilometres upstream on the Athabasca for several days. It let loose early Sunday and eventually became jammed.

The river, heaving with ice, began flowing backwards and then into town.

"The river is jammed up for about 25 kilometres and unfortunately then there is another 10 kilometre jam further up from that," Environment Minister Jason Nixon said as he and Premier Jason Kenney toured the evacuation zone on Monday.

Nixon said all government officials can do is wait for the ice jam to thaw.

"At this point, the ice jam is so big, there is really no physical tool that we have to stop it so we just have to continue to try to protect the town and property as much as we can and wait for Mother Nature to do its job."

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Kenney noted that some residents have been calling for the military to bomb the ice jam but he said explosives are not the answer.

"Apparently that was a tactic used back in 1972 and our river experts have looked at that very closely and are saying that would just not work in this situation," Kenney said.

"It would not displace the ice, it would just create tighter jams in some places. Please understand that we have world-leading experts here on flood management and on these kinds of scenarios.

"The province will provide all assistance possible and, if necessary, we'll also call on any federal resources that may be needed to help out."

An ice jam on the Athabasca River is seen near downtown Fort McMurray, Alta., on Sunday. (The Canadian Press)

The entire lower townsite, with the exception of a single neighbourhood and the community's only hospital, has been placed under mandatory evacuation. Access to the downtown was closed on Monday, and residents who left the area were prohibited from returning.

Residents of the Grayling Terrace neighbourhood have so far avoided mandatory evacuation orders but will have their gas service cut this morning. Heat or hot water will not be available for residents who do not choose to evacuate.

Officials have said the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre, which remains under voluntary evacuation, is not under threat but volunteers worked through the night building a berm of white sandbags along the eastern edge of the property.

One-in-100 year flood

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Don Scott said the flood is the largest the region has seen in 100 years and has called on evacuees to co-operate with emergency officials.

"It's very important to keep people safe and people did that for the most part," he said.

"People evacuated with a great sense of calm and it was great to see. We are incredibly resilient. The people of this region face challenges like no other."

More than 200 rescue operations were performed yesterday and additional calls came in overnight, said Scott Davis, the municipality's Director of Emergency Management.

Anyone who travels into restricted areas put themselves and first responders at risk, he said.

"This is a critical situation at a critical time," Davis said in a news conference Tuesday.

"Everyone needs to take it seriously. Water levels on the Clearwater are still rising.

"What some don't realize is that there are electrical and contaminated waters that can threaten your safety."

Thank you to the first responders, emergency management staff, volunteers, industry partners & community organizations who are currently awake and continue to support those in need. Stay strong. Stay Smart. Stay safe. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rmwb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rmwb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ymm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ymm</a> <a href="https://t.co/lhqPyuITm9">pic.twitter.com/lhqPyuITm9</a> —@RMWoodBuffalo

An emergency registration centre has been set up at the Oil Sands Discovery Centre about seven kilometres south of Fort McMurray. As of noon on Monday, around 5,000 people had registered, a number that was expected to grow as rolling evacuation orders were issued throughout the day.

By Monday, a second registration centre had been established at the Casman Centre, a local hockey rink. Evacuees who didn't require immediate assistance were being asked not to report to the local registration centres to due the high volume of people in need.

"It's been devastating for the community," said Don Scott, mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, said in a video post to social media on Monday. The video was filmed with a handful of provincial officials including Kenney and Nixon.

"We had a significant number of businesses in our downtown that will not be reopening for some time and a lot of houses of people that I know, they're telling me that their basements are completely flooded so it's going to be a real challenge."

With local hotels nearing capacity, the municipality was preparing to house evacuees in vacant oilsands work camps. At least 60 people had to stay overnight at the Casman.

"It's a major evacuation," Scott said. "Some people are going to camps, some people are going to hotels. We have some people who are just going down south to Edmonton and other places but it's a significant relocation of individuals."

Flood water advances toward the Ptarmigan trailer court in the Waterways neighbourhood in Fort McMurray on Sunday. (Greg Halinda/The Canadian Press)

The municipality has asked for help from the federal government, after declaring a second state of local emergency on top of one declared last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday that the federal government was aware of the situation and was looking for ways to help.

"The fact that flooding season and, in due course, forest fire season is coinciding with coronavirus in Canada is posing some special challenges," she said in Ottawa. "We have been gearing up for those from the outset and this is an issue we are looking at urgently today."

Scott told residents in a social media post Monday afternoon that he and municipal staff were working with volunteers, RCMP and other partners to ensure residents are safe.

"I know you might feel anxious, afraid or frustrated," he wrote. "This is a hard time in our community, and it's certainly not our first hard time."