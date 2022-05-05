Business licenses down in Fort McMurray, but entrepreneurs are optimistic

Despite the number of business licenses issued in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo dropping by a third in the last four years, entrepreneurs are optimistic and putting down roots in Fort McMurray.

In 2017, Wood Buffalo issued 3,225 licenses. In 2018, that number was 3,282.

The number of licenses started dropping after that, to 2,568 licenses in 2020 and 2,162 in 2021.

In the first month of 2022, 134 were issued.

Dianna De Sousa, executive director of the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce, said the flood of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic have had a big impact on the number of businesses, specifically in the municipality's downtown core.

"It took a long time for some businesses to reopen," De Sousa said. "A lot of people just didn't make a lot of money over the past two years."

De Sousa said she would like to see a proper analysis done of where the vacancies are, why businesses are closing and what type of businesses are needed in the community.

"If you understand that, then maybe there are incentives you can put in place," De Sousa said.

The Chamber of Commerce isn't financially equipped to do that kind of project, so De Sousa said it's something she would look to the municipality to complete.

De Sousa said the chamber has seen growth in its membership. In 2021, there were 427 members and as of now, there are 526.

"I am optimistic but I do think if we fully understand it, we can improve it," said De Sousa.

Ayisha Salman, owner of The Kitchen, opened her business in 2021. Before the pandemic, she had a restaurant in Toronto that focused on corporate catering but as COVID-19 restrictions increased, her catering business dried up.

She moved with her family to Fort McMurray and opened a restaurant, which she said was a very long process.

There were some difficulties with licensing and inspections, she said. And since opening, finding staff has been difficult.

"We're hiring, honestly, all positions," Salman said.

Ayisha Salman opened The Kitchen in late 2021. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Salman said her dream is to turn her takeout-style restaurant into several different restaurants offering various cuisines. But without reliable staff, it's impossible, she said.

"We have to limit our menu and our options at this time," said Salman.

Salman said she is not surprised to hear that there are fewer business licenses were being issued, and that some operations have closed in town.

"It's been slower than we were expecting," said Salman. But Salman said she is optimistic, because summer is coming.

The permanent population in Fort McMurray and the price of oil is also up, she noted.

"That will inspire more businesses to hopefully open up," she said.

Julieta Miranda, CEO of Kid Drop opened her business just as the pandemic hit. Kid Drop is a service that shuttles to and from extracurricular activities or to and from school.

The business picked up quickly, with Miranda purchasing a downtown commercial space in late 2021. They drive about 115 kids per day.

"It's huge growth," said Miranda.

She took advantage of several programs in town to help, including StartUp YMM's mentorship program and the municipality's downtown revitalization incentives program.

Miranda said it was hard to find commercial space, as it was limited and expensive, but thanks to an angel investor she could purchase a building for the business.

"It's growing quite rapidly and I'm just so proud," Miranda said.