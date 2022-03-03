Success of oilsands mine in hiring female equipment operators shows up in locker room

When Robin Hebbard became a heavy equipment operator and simulator trainer at Syncrude's Aurora mine in 2007, she was one of only a handful of women on site.

"You were lucky to see anywhere between 10 to 15 women, maybe, on a team of about 80 people," Hebbard said.

Now, female workers at the Aurora site account for about 30 per cent of the workforce.

The increase was especially noted in the locker room, where there were 135 lockers and 180 women.

"We were seeing two to three women per locker," Hebbard said.

She raised the issue with her director and, in December, the company switched one of the men's locker rooms with the smaller women's locker room opening up 213 lockers.

Robin Hebbard became a full-time employee at Aurora in 2007. (Submitted by Leithan Slade)

"It's really great to finally have a solution to the problem and to have a space for all the women so they are comfortable," she said. "The more equal we feel, the better it is for all of us out here."

But recruitment experts for the trades in Alberta say there's still work to be done as the trend at the Aurora oilsands mine is not indicative of the industry as a whole.

Women accounted for 20.4 per cent of Syncrude's overall workforce of 4,901 people in 2020. In 2016, women made up 19.5 per cent of the workforce of 4,805 people.

Hebbard attributes the Aurora site's success to programs like Women Building Futures, which offers support services to help unemployed and underemployed women explore new careers.

"That's certainly from intentional action," said Jess Thomson, the program's director of stakeholder and government relations.

Women Building Futures partnered with the Aurora site to bring in and support female heavy equipment operators, Thomson said.

The overall representation of women in trades has historically been low, but there is momentum right now around building inclusive workplaces, she said.

The push to get more women working in the trades is something Careers The Next Generation is also working on.

Arlene Lauer-Krueger, regional manager for the non-profit organization, said the Young Women in Trades and Technologies program helps young women test out jobs in different trades.

The women get paid internships and a mentor in a trades program. Last year, the program placed over 1,500 interns.

She said there's more interest from women looking to get into trades and more employers are looking for women.

Lauer-Krueger said women are vital to the workforce, especially as people retire.

"An estimated 45,000 workers will be needed over the next decade, so we're trying to grow that workforce," said Lauer-Krueger.

She said moving forward, it would help to offer programs that allow women to explore these jobs while they're in high school.

Katie Smith-Parent, executive director of Young Women in Energy, said the participation of women in energy has lagged.

She pointed to a study from PetroLMI, which found there was little difference between the number of women working in oil and gas in 2016 and in 2006.

In 2006, 21 per cent of oil and gas workers were female, rising slightly to 22 per cent in 2016.

Of the 22 per cent, nine per cent were in management, 55 per cent in business, finance and administration, and only four per cent in trades and operations.

Smith-Parent said hearing about the locker shortage at Syncrude wasn't surprising, because historically the industry was not built with women in mind, but she is pleased that management fixed the issue.

"I love the idea of businesses listening to employees who are most affected," Smith-Parent said. "We've made some progress but we have a lot still left to do."