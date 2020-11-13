RCMP investigating after Fort McMurray school Remembrance Day ceremony interrupted by porn

RCMP are investigating after a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony in a Fort McMurray elementary school was hijacked and children were shown to pornographic images.

On Tuesday, staff at Walter and Gladys Hill Public School prepared a virtual Remembrance Day ceremony over Google Meet. It was slated to start at 11 a.m., according to Fort McMurray Public Schools superintendent Jennifer Turner.

But minutes before the ceremony started, someone hijacked the presentation and showed pornographic images.

"We are deeply apologetic to the community," said Turner. She said staff tried to shut down the meeting, but weren't able to. Instead staff sent out an announcement telling people to leave the meeting.

"That resulted in a variable amount of time that students may have had … exposure to that adult content."

After the incident, the school's principal contacted the 100 people who were on the video at the time.

"He did an assessment of what occurred in each of the school's classrooms," said Turner. "The school has touched base with each of the parents and the school teachers of those children."

There are mental health supports for students through the school, including a counselling team and a mental health therapy lead.

Turner said the school board is working with the RCMP to find out who was responsible for the incident. Turner did not see the video, but said from what she understands the adult content was "pornographic."

Now the school is working with its technology coordinators to prevent a similar situation from happening in the future.

"We are committed to understanding all of the technical aspects that allowed this to occur."

Turner emphasized that the Remembrance Day ceremony was meant to offer respect to Veterans and pull the community together.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine confirmed the RCMP are investigating the incident from Nov. 10 at Walter and Gladys Hill Public School. So far no one has been charged in the incident.