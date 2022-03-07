Fort McMurray rallies behind Ukraine, raises over $12K

Fort McMurray rallied around the Ukrainian community this weekend, raising over $12,000.

A group of locals hailing from Eastern European countries including Ukraine, Russia and Moldova organized a bake sale at the YMM's Farmer's Market on Sunday to support Ukraine. The space was donated to the cause and several vendors at the market donated money, items to sell, and part of their proceeds to the cause.

Opposition to the war has brought people together, said lead organizer Oksana Bodnarchuk.

"Lots of people wanted to help Ukraine," she said. "If we can stand together against one enemy, we can win."

Oksana Bodnarkchuk was emotional when describing her family still in the war-torn nation.

"I want to go there. I want to be with them."

Community members donated gift baskets, jewelry and other items to raise funds. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

She said one of the goals of the fundraising is to bring awareness to the requests from Ukraine to create a no-fly zone over the country.

Her husband, Volodymyr Bodnarchuk, said the money will go toward the national bank gathering funds for the armed forces and Kids to Kids, which helps children with disabilities in Ukraine.

"I can't be there but my heart is there," he said. Volodymyr Bodnarchuk still has family and friends in Ukraine who he checks in on frequently.

"They spend the night in the bomb shelter," he said, adding that some of his friends in Kyiv have been hiding away for days without food and water because there are so many bombs dropping.

Russia announced a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, although the evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus. The move drew criticism and a rejection from Ukraine officials.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities including Mykolaiv, south of the capital of Kyiv, indicating there would be no wider cessation of hostilities.

'We don't want this war'

People of many different backgrounds were part of the fundraiser on Sunday.

Iana Buividis, who is from Russia, said she wanted to come out and support her Ukrainian friends.

"I know it's a very tough time for them," she said. "I just want people to know that no matter what is going on between our countries, we don't want this war and we want peace."

Tetyana Tainsh said she came out to support an end to the humanitarian crisis in her home country.

"We pray every day for it to come to an end," she said.

Tetyana Tainsh hopes international support can help Ukraine through the crisis. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC)

Tainsh, whose family lives in Ukraine, said it's hard to help when living so far away.

"You cannot hug them, you cannot support them emotionally," she said. "When you talk to them and everybody's crying and panicking and scared, it's really, really hard."

She said the Russian community in Fort McMurray has been supportive. Her anger is toward the country's government and its president, Vladimir Putin.

"I hope that with the help of the whole world… it will help Ukraine and I hope that Ukraine will stand," Tainsh said.

The group is planning another fundraiser in three weeks. It has previously organized a rally and plans to hold more in the future.