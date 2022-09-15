Five UCP leadership candidates debate in Fort McMurray forum

Candidates vying to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party shared their vision for the future of Alberta, the party and the province's oil sector at a forum during the oil sands trade show Wednesday in Fort McMurray.

Five of the seven candidates were present, but all were invited. Absent were Rajan Sawhney and Travis Toews.

The forum focused on topics important to those in Fort McMurray, like labour shortages and oil, but it also touched on topics like Alberta Health Services and an Alberta-specific immigration policy.

Brian Jean, MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, said he wants to make sure the province's oil is supplied to Europe, so countries won't have to rely on Russian oil as the country has "no respect for human rights."

He would also like to make gas royalty-free for Albertans.

"That means we would have the lowest price gasoline in Canada," said Jean, adding it would give Alberta a competitive advantage as a transportation hub.

Rebecca Schulz, MLA for Calgary-Shaw, wants to focus on bringing down barriers for refinery capacity in Alberta.

She also suggested removing small business tax for the next two years, and making it easier to recognize certifications from those who want to work in Alberta.

Danielle Smith plugged her proposed Sovereignty Act, saying she wants Alberta to be able to negotiate its own agreement with countries like Germany for oil and gas, instead of having to go through the federal government.

Todd Loewen, independent MLA for Central Peace-Notley, agreed.

"The best thing we can do for the environment around the world is to have more Alberta oil and gas," Loewen said. He also said the province needs to pay down its current debt instead of leaving the problem for the next generation.

Smith also wants to create a polytechnic program for youth from Grade 7 to 12 to introduce them to careers that they may not have known were available to them.

Aheer wanted to focus on attracting talent and investment.

Alberta-led immigration

In a discussion about dealing with the labour shortage, Loewen said he would like to see an Alberta-focused immigration system apart from Ottawa.

But Aheer said she had serious concerns with a system such as that. She wanted to know the criteria.

"Many of us may not be invited into the province if the wrong people are at the helm."

Smith rebutted: "Calling somebody a racist on this platform and calling someone a separatist on this platform is not acceptable … I keep getting jabs."

Aheer replied by saying "this is at the Sovereignty Act Danielle, this is not at you."

Aheer was not the only person to bring up the Sovereignty Act.

Jean described the proposal as a "made-up fairytale that is not going to solve the issues that plague us."

Smith wants to give the province more control over immigration would use the temporary foreign worker program to help people go to Alberta right away instead of moving there later.

Jean wants to build up communities, so there are fewer fly-in, fly-out workers in communities like Fort McMurray

"It doesn't help the family to have their partners flying in and out of here. It doesn't help them to be away from their family," said Jean.

Health care and Alberta Health Services

Health care became the focus when discussing what matters most to the candidates.

"Our health system is collapsing," said Jean. He wants to hire more nurses and doctors, and make sure hospital doors don't close.

Loewen and Smith said Alberta Health Services needs to be dismantled and rebuilt.

Schulz says the system needs to focus more on care, instead of bureaucracy and paperwork.

Aheer says the province needs to stop fighting with medical professionals.

The leadership race ends on Oct. 3, with results being announced on Oct. 6.