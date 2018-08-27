Accused gets life term after pleading guilty in 2018 Fort McMurray shooting death

A man accused of murder in the 2018 shooting death of John Bradley Healey in Fort McMurray was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Trevor Kirke Bown, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in Fort McMurray Court of Queen's Bench. He had been charged with first-degree murder in August 2018.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Bown did not shoot Healey, but was present while he was shot.

Healey, 36, was left for dead on a gravel road between Grayling Crescent and Abasand Drive in Fort McMurray on June 13, 2018.

The victim, who was formerly from Newfoundland, was known to police and had an extensive criminal record, including charges for gun-related offences, CBC News has reported previously.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Bown and several other people had been partying for "a few days" at a Fort McMurray house leading up to June 12, 2018. Bown was using alcohol and cocaine.

Late that night or early on June 13, Bown and another man, Bernard Corrigan, left the party together. Corrigan was driving and there was an automatic firearm in the car, according to the agreed statement of facts.

Bown and Corrigan picked up Healey around 1 a.m. and went to the Abasand area of Fort McMurray.

Healey was then shot and killed.

On the evening of June 12, Healey had been released from RCMP custody in Fort McMurray after being granted bail.

John Healey's body was discovered by RCMP in Fort McMurray on June 13, 2018. (Submitted) In the agreed statement of facts, Bown admitted he was a party to the second-degree murder.

But the Crown "is not alleging that Mr. Bown personally discharged a firearm," the statement of facts said.

Last September, RCMP charged Corrigan with first-degree murder for the death of Healey. The case against Corrigan has not concluded.

During his sentencing, Justice Douglas Mah noted that Bown was under the "extensive" influence of alcohol and cocaine before the incident.

More than a dozen people showed up in court to support Bown, including his mother, who wept quietly, and his step-father.

I express my remorse. - Trevor Bown

Defence lawyer Brian Beresh read sections from several statements in support of Bown's character.

In the statements, Bown was described as a hard-working man who had served seven years in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Friends and family said Bown's downfall was his struggle with drug and alcohol abuse, but that he has sober for 11 months.

Several people said in their statements that they have spoken to Bown since his incarceration and he's expressed regret.

Bown has kept in contact with his 10-year-old son while awaiting the outcome of the criminal proceedings against him.

Before Mah handed down his sentence, he gave Bown an opportunity to speak.

"I express my remorse," Bown said.

Mah then took a few minutes to address Bown directly.

"You took part in something that concluded in someone being dead," the judge said.

Mah added that Healey's death has left many still grieving, and that Healey had a son who is close in age to Bown's son.

"You say that you have remorse and I believe you," said Mah. "You are right to have remorse."

Mah accepted a joint sentencing proposal from the Crown and the defence, which included imprisonment without chance of parole for 12 years and a 10-year firearm ban.