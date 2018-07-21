Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Fort McMurray area

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Fort McMurray and Fort McKay areas, which could see nickel-sized hail, strong wind and heavy rain on Saturday.

Severe thunderstorm and rainfall warnings have been issued Saturday for areas of northern Alberta. (Supplied/Environment Canada) Environment Canada issued the warning Saturday morning. It includes the areas of Lac La Biche County near Crow Lake Provincial Park, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo near Mariana Lake, Stony Mountain Provincial Park and Engstrom Lake.

As of 10 a.m., the thunderstorm was hovering 50 kilometres northwest of Conklin and was moving north at a rate of 25 kilometres an hour.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when thunderstorms could produce large hail, damaging wind or torrential rainfall.

Rainfall warnings are also in effect for Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Valleyview, Hinton, Grande Cache, Peace River, Fairview, High Prairie and Manning.

Extremely heavy rain is expected in these areas — Environment Canada says up to 90 millimetres of rain could fall Saturday. Up to 125 millimetres could fall along the eastern slopes of the foothills and near Grande Prairie.

Flash flooding is possible, so drivers should take caution and campers should seek higher ground.