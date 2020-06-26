COVID-19 case confirmed at Fort McMurray seniors' home

A Fort McMurray seniors' home is in lock down after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Residents at the Rotary House Lodge in downtown Fort McMurray are being kept in their rooms as a result of the positive test. Because there is only one confirmed case, no outbreak has been declared.

Both of Rick Turner's parents live in the Rotary House Lodge. He said he's wondering why the seniors are being tested 48 hours after the initial case was discovered.

"They've seen all the stuff that happened down in Calgary, in Ontario, how it spreads like wildfire," said Turner. "Why 48 hours plus before they can get tested?"

He said he'd rather see faster testing, because the earlier it's found, the earlier it can be treated.

Turner said he's been calling his mom frequently and he says she's "very anxious." The seniors were only recently let out of a two-week isolation after the recent flooding in Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo Housing (WBH) operates Rotary House Lodge. President and CEO Henry Hunter said WBH contacted AHS as soon as the positive case was discovered. The residents are isolating in their rooms and no visitors are allowed in now. Staff are also bringing food to residents at their rooms.

"I know our staff at Rotary House, they're all heartbroken, because they've done everything they possibly could to try and keep the virus at bay. And they're really disappointed that it managed to get in," said Hunter.

He added that Alberta Health Services (AHS) staff are also conducting contact tracing for residents.

Hunter said family members for all the residents have been contacted.

"There's a lot of fear out there and that fear will be there until we get the results of the testing."

At a news conference on Thursday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said when an outbreak is identified protocols are put in place to prevent spreading. That action doesn't rely on the test results of the other people in the facility.

"Any kind of spread within that facility would've been minimized by those measures," said Hinshaw.

"I don't expect that that two-day time period would have a significant impact on the ability to control spread in the facility."

AHS said it implemented a rapid response plan right after discovering the case of COVID-19.

All staff and seniors are being tested to "identify and prevent further COVID-19 transmission, and to protect the health and safety of residents and staff," said AHS representative Logan Clow in an email.

Clow confirmed the results will be back from testing in about three days.