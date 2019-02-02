Fort McMurray residents displaced after vehicle fire spread to residential units

Some Fort McMurray residents were displaced from their homes Friday night after a vehicle fire spread from an apartment parkade to residential units.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at the River Park Glen complex at 21 MacDonald Drive, which started at about 7:30 p.m. Firefighters got the flames under control shortly after arriving on scene, said Dylan Corbett, a spokesperson for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

The fire started in this River Park Glen parkade. (Erin Zacharias) "No injuries have been reported, however some residents are displaced from their homes, as a thorough investigation and safety inspection must be completed before being allowed to return," Corbett said in an emailed statement.

He couldn't confirm how many people were displaced.

RCMP spokesperson Laurel Scott said the fire affected multiple vehicles, and was deemed non-suspicious.

Dawn Collier said she used to work as the property manager for River Park Glen, known as the Syncrude Towers by locals.

Her daughter takes Taekwondo classes in the building. She said the fire broke out as the class was wrapping up on Friday.

When Collier went outside, she saw that the vehicle that was on fire was below a block of townhouses.

"My first thought was just to get up there and get everyone out," she said.

Multiple vehicles were on fire Friday night, an RCMP spokesperson said. (Jeff Peddle)

She and a friend went to the townhouses, banging on doors to alert people of the fire. Fire alarms went off shortly after the pair started door knocking.

When Collier finished door knocking, she said more vehicles were on fire.

"Because it was so cold and so dark, it looked like the entire parkade was engulfed with fire," she said. "It was scary looking."