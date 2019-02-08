200 Fort McMurray residents still can't return home after losing heat

Residents of an apartment building in Fort McMurray left without heat in the grips of a deep freeze, will be able to return on Sunday.

The 200 residents from Hearthstone Manor were evacuated Tuesday evening when the building's boiler malfunctioned after a pipe broke and flooded the ground floor.

Property manager Sandy Mijajlovic, blamed the extreme cold weather for the heat loss and was glad to deliver the "good news" to residents.

A temporary heating system should be installed by Sunday, Mijailovic said.

Most of the residents have been able to find temporary accommodation while out of their units, she said.

But 16 displaced residents were still accessing an emergency shelter at the Fort McMurray Royal Canadian Legion Branch 165 as of Thursday morning, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said.

The municipality will be closing its evacuation centre at the Legion on Thursday evening and residents still struggling to find a place to sleep should contact the Canadian Red Cross, Adam Hardiman, RMWB spokesperson said.

Fort McMurray's Royal Canadian Legion Branch 165 served as an evacuation centre for 72 hours. (David Thurton/ CBC)

Jennifer McManus, the vice-president of the Red Cross for Alberta and the Northwest Territories, said it will continue to support the 200 residents on a case by case basis.

"This is our largest response in Fort McMurray since the wildfire in 2016," McManus told CBC News. "Right now we are working with those 16 individuals to find out what their basic needs and realities are with this disruption in their lives.

"Lodging will be on a case by case basis."

The Red Cross said residents who need help can go to the office on Franklin Ave. in Fort McMurray or call 1-888-800-6493.

Tenants without heat and cars buried entombed in ice– the extreme cold is wreaking havoc in Fort McMurray as in other parts of Alberta. 1:16

Connect with David Thurton, CBC's Fort McMurray correspondent, on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or email him at david.thurton@cbc.ca